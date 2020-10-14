Eagles Stars’ Market Values Drop; Chukwueze, Iwobi Top List

A number of top Super Eagles stars have seen their market values dropped significantly this year.

Complete Sports’ thorough checks at Transfermarkt.com revealed that the Nigeria internationals have suffered decrease in value in the current year.

Samuel Chukwueze had his highest market value stand at €30.00m as at Jun 11, 2019. However, the Villarreal winger has seen his value dropped twice this year, first to €27.00m in April 8, 2020 and now to €25.00m as at October 8, 2020.

Alex Iwobi’s value had soared from €25.00m in June 2019 to €32.00m (highest) by September 2019 following his move to Everton from Arsenal at the start of last season. But following his erratic display for the Toffees, Iwobi’s value has now dropped to €25.50m as Oct 13, 2020.

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa had his value peaked at €18.00m in May 25, 2016 following his move from CSKA Moscow to Leicester City. But following his…