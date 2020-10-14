Federal Govt. To Honour 60 Nigerian Sports Icons

All is now set to honour 60 Nigerian sports icons and personalities that have won laurels for Nigeria and those that have made meaningful impact on sports development in the last sixty years.

The event is part of activities organised by the Federal government to celebrate Nigeria’s Diamond jubilee.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare while receiving the Report of the Committee set up to collate the votes by Nigerians for the 60 awardees said the event was initiated to reward excellence and hard work.

“We initiated this award because of the need to reward our heroes and heroines who have sweated to put the name of Nigeria on the world map. Unfortunately most of these patriots have died, but we are also consoled that many of them are still alive.

“Another import of the award is that it will encourage the younger athletes and indeed Nigerians in other fields to always give their best to…