Iheanacho, Musa Lead Eagles’ Attack Vs Tunisia; Rohr Targets 1st Win Year

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa will be leading the Super Eagles attack when Nigeria take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the second of their October friendlies today at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria.

Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, is set to field the experienced duo as he hopes to record his first win of the year with the Eagles after losing 1-0 against Algeria in the first of the Super Eagles’ two October friendlies last Friday.

Iheanacho and Musa started from the bench in the loss to Algeria with the Leicester forward coming on for Paul Onuachu in the 67th minute while the Eagles captain replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the 75th minute of the encounter.

The Eagles put up a lackluster performance against the African champions last weekend with Onuachu struggling to hold his own as the team’s arrowhead.

Iheanacho and Musa will have to prove…