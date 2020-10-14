Leicester Celebrate Iheanacho’s Goal Vs Tunisia In International Friendly

Premier League club Leicester City have congratulated Kelechi Iheanacho for scoring in Tuesday’s international friendly between Nigeria and Tunisia in Austria, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho opened scoring for the Eagles after turning superbly inside the box before slotting past Tunisian goalkeeper.

The former Manchester City star had the chance to double the Eagles’ lead but saw his penalty saved.

Also Read: Rohr: Super Eagles Results Against Algeria, Tunisia Could Have Been Better

And late in the first half the Tunisians got back into the game through Mohamed Drager.

And reacting to Iheanacho’s goal Leicester wrote on their verified Twitter handle:”Back in the goals.”

The Eagles will be back in action next month when they take on Sierra Leone in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com…