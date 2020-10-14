Moses Loan Move To Spartak Moscow Stalled

Nigeria winger Victor Moses loan move to Russian club Spartak Moscow has stalled, reports Completesports.com.

According to Football.London, Moses has less than a week to complete the loan from Chelsea, with delays over his medical stalling the move.

The Russian transfer window is open until October 17.



The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A outfit Inter Milan but couldn’t secure a permanent move to the club

This opened the door for Spartak, but football.london reports that the deal has been held up despite the player verbally agreeing terms over a move.

By Adeboye Amosu

