Osimhen, Napoli Teammates Return Home After Training Ground Isolation Over Covid-19 Spike

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen and his teammates at Napoli can return home after their self-isolation period at their training ground came to an end on Tuesday.

The Serie A club’s players were asked to stay at their Castel Volturno training ground after the club was prevented from traveling to honour their matchday-3 Serie A game against Juventus by the local health authority following a surge in Covid-19 cases across Italian sports teams.

As a result, Gennaro Gattuso’s side did not turn up in Turin for the league match on October 4 with a decision on whether Juventus will be given a walkover win expected today (Wednesday).

The Serie A club tweeted on Tuesday night: ‘Following the latest negative test results, the local health authority has given the green light for the group to end its isolation period at the training ground and head home.’

Napoli were set to leave for Turin on Friday, October 2…