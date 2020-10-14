Proud, Honoured To Represent Super Eagles of Nigeria

Genk striker Cyriel Dessers says he is proud and honoured to play for Nigeria after he made his debut against Tunisia in Tuesday’s international friendly, Completesports.com reports.

Dessers was introduced in the second half against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia for his first game for Nigeria.

Also Read: Moses Loan Move To Spartak Moscow Stalled

After 90 minutes both teams settled for a 1-1 draw with Kelechi Iheanacho putting the Eagles ahead before Mohamed Drager equalised for Tunisia.

Speaking on his debut, the former Hercules Armelo player wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Proud and honoured to represent a big football nation like Nigeria. Proud to be a Super Eagle.”

Dessers will have the chance to feature in his first competitive game for the Eagles when they take on Sierra Leone in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers next month.



By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…