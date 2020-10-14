Serie A Hand Juventus 3-0 Win After Napoli Refuse To Travel For League Match

Juventus have been handed the 3-0 victory by default and Napoli docked one point, as the Disciplinary Commission rules the Partenopei didn’t follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Napoli did not make the trip to Turin for the Serie A Week 3 fixture on October 4 because they had two players test positive for COVID-19, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas.

The club argued it had been banned from travelling by the local ASL (health authority), which urged the team to self-isolate as a precaution.

Juve and the Lega Serie A pointed out this had been taken into account by the existing COVID-19 protocol accepted by all the clubs before the season began and two cases did not warrant pulling out of the match.

The Disciplinary Commission has now ruled Napoli did not have enough reason to warrant missing the fixture.

The ASL could technically over-rule the Serie A protocol, but the investigation decided this did not warrant ‘force…