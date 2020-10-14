Sports Ministry Plots Return Of Contact Sports Under Covid-19 Protocols

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has rekindled hope for the resumption of all contacts sports in Nigeria, including football, insisting that all Covid-19 protocols must be complied with.

The Federal Government had suspended all sporting activities in March following the out break of the covid-19 pandemic. The Sports Ministry is however insisting on full compliance with all covid-19 protocols before the organisation of any sports event once the ban on sports activities is lifted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19.

According to the statement from the Sports Ministry, plans have been concluded for the return of all sporting events including football, subject to the approval of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

“We are hopeful that the reopening of all sports will…