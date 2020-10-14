Super Eagles Results Against Algeria, Tunisia Could Have Been Better

Gernot Rohr says the Super Eagles could have had better results in their two friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia,Rohr says the Super Eagles could have had better results in their two friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia, Completesports.com reports.

The Eagles rounded up their friendlies with a 1-1 draw against Tunisia on Tuesday night after losing 1-0 to Algeria on Friday.

Reflecting on both friendlies, Rohr stated there are positives to take going into next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Also Read: Super Eagles’ Players’ Rating In 1-1 Friendly Draw With Tunisia

“We are happy to have had this opportunity to be camped in Austria for 10 days,” Rohr was quoted on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle.

“It was a very good feeling to be together again after being away for 11 months, although we missed some key players.”

“The two friendly games we played were very…