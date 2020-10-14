Super Eagles Still Second Most Valuable Team In Africa; 21st In The World

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have retained their status as the second most valuable national team on the continent of Africa with a valuation of €230.68million, Completesports.com reports.

They have also been ranked among the 100 Most Valuable National Teams in the world with the Nigerian senior national side also making the top 21.

According to Transfermarkt, the Gernot Rohr-led side is the second most valuable team in Africa behind fellow West Africans, Senegal with a market valuation of €230.68m.

While the Teranga Lions of Senegal are in 12th spot on the global stage with a valuation of €344.43million. Nigeria’s Super Eagles are currently occupying the 21st position in the world rankings of national teams.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco is currently the third most valuable African team and 23rd in the world, on €189.83million.

Leicester City and Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is currently Nigeria’s…