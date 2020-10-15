Aina: Fulham Will Maintain Premier League Status Despite Poor Start

Fulham defender Ola Aina insists the Cottagers will fight hard to maintain their Premier League status despite a poor start to the

season, reports Completesports.com.

Scott Parker’s side are winless in four league outings and occupy last position on the table.

The London club have scored three goals and conceded 13 times.

Fulham now face a tough battle in their bid to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign but Aina is adamant they are ready for the fight.

“You know, we have like 30, 31 games left, so nobody should write off Fulham,” Aina told thesuperb.com.

“It’s a long season, and I’m sure if we continue to work hard and do the simple things and the right things, I’m sure that the club will be fine this season.”

Aina and his teammates will travel to Sheffield United for their next Premier League game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu

