Eagles Have A Lot To Learn From Algeria, Tunisia Friendlies –NFF

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has admitted that the Super Eagles have a lot to learn ahead of their 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month.

Nigeria had a no win in the two October international friendly encounters against both the Desert Foxes of Algeria and the

Carthage Eagles of Tunisia respectively.

The Super Eagles slumped to a l-0 defeat in the hands of the reigning African Champions, Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium in Flagenfurt Austria on Friday October 9.

Four days later, the three-time African Champions settled for a 1-1 draw with Tunisia at the Jacques Lemans Arena, Austria to round off their disappointing two-match FIFA

international window.

After the game against Tunisia on

Tuesday which saw Nigeria play out a draw with a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho before Mohamed Drager equalised, the NFF admitted the team needed to improve.

