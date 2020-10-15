Eagles Need Playmaker Who Can Make Things Happen; Great Bench -Esin

Former Nigeria midfielder, Etim Esin in this exclusive interview with Complete Sports reporter, SULAIMAN ALAO, gives his candid assessment of the Super Eagles performances during the friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia, and advises coach Gernot Rohr on the way forward.

Complete Sports: The Super Eagles’ return to football action in the international break saw them lose 1-0 to Algeria and drew 1-1 with Tunisia in the friendlies played in Austria. What is your assessment of the team’s performance?

Etim Esin: To be candid, the Super Eagles put up an average performances in the two international friendlies, and I’m sure Nigerian fans were also disappointed with the team’s performance.

We played two games and did not win any, it meant we picked up just one point out of six and that’s well below average to put it mildly. We conceded goals in both games and managed just one goal. We could have had our pride intact if we drew the two games at the least.