Guendouzi Arsenal On Loan Midfielder Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Arsenal French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for Coronavirus.

German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin who signed Guendouzi on loan from Arsenal made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty,” the Berlin-based club stated.

“There has been no contact with any Hertha players or staff. He is symptom-free and feeling well, but will now self-isolate for 10 days.

“Get well soon, Mattéo!”

Guendouzi was one of the players Arsenal were keen to move on this summer after his relationship with head coach Mikel Arteta had deteriorated.

The 21-year-old did not feature for Arsenal since the side lost 2-1 to Brighton in June and was not included in any match day squads since the beginning of the 2020-21 season before he was eventually loaned out to Hertha Berlin.

During the game against Brighton,…