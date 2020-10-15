It’s A Dream Come True To Finally Make Super Eagles Debut

CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke is delighted to make his debut appearance for Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the 77th minute of Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly draw against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Tuesday.

The former Heerenveen put up a fine performance in the game and earned plaudits from head coach Gernot Rohr.

“It is a dream come true because it is something I have been hoping for and praying for to happen,” Ejuke told oma sports.

“To be honest, I’m not gonna lie, it almost like perfect timing for me. For it to happen this time, I’m really excited and I give thanks to God and everyone who has been supporting this journey.

“For me, I can play in any role in the attack but normally, I like to play as a left-winger which is like my favourite.”

By Adeboye Amosu

