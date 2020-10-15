Moses Joins Spartak Moscow On Loan

Russian club Spartak Moscow have announced the signing of Nigeria winger Victor Moses from Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

Moses joined Spartak Moscow on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

“Spartak Moscow and Chelsea have agreed the transfer of Nigerian star Victor Moses to our club. The loan agreement with the 29-year-old midfielder is until the end of the season with the option to buy!

Welcome, Victor!” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Moses is a versatile footballer capable of playing in a variety of offensive positions, while in Nigeria and former clubs he has been more likely to play on the right flank. Including – as an extreme attacking defender.

“Victor was born in Nigeria, where he lived until the age of 11, and then ended up in England and studied at the academy of the London club “Crystal Palace”, where he began his professional career.

“Moses…