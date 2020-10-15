NBBF, Nigerians Mourn Basketball Icon, FIBA Hall of Famer

The Nigerian basketball community has been thrown into mourning following the demise of the first Nigerian basketball player to be awarded sportsman of the year, Yomi Sangodeyi.

Popularly known as Yomi Basket, Sangodeyi was a regular face in the various Nigerian National teams to many international tournaments in the late 70s and 80s.

In an emotion laden statement issued by the Nigerian Basketball Federation board led by its President, Engr Musa Kida, Sangodeyi who died on Tuesday was described as a big brother and a legend of the game.

Reminiscing on the life of the deceased, Kida said, “He was like a big brother to many of us then in the National Team. He made it easy for us as young athletes to find our feet and settle in the team during our active days.

“We have not just lost a great basketball mind that got drafted by the NBA in 1984 by the New Jersey Nets, we have lost one…