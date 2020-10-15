Saka, Foden, Greenwood Make 20-man Shortlist

The final 20-man shortlist has been announced for the 2020 Golden Boy award, with six Premier League players making the cut.

After a breakthrough 2019-20 campaign, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is among the list of nominations, so too Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.



Read Also: Sports Ministry Plots Return Of All Contact Sports Under Strict Covid-19 Protocols

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is joined by summer signing Ferran Torres, with new Wolves recruit Fabio Silva and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi also among the 20.

However, Tuttosport – who run the award – have said there are four leading candidates, with England and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho vying for the prestigious prize along with club team-mate Erling Haaland.

Alphonso Davies will also be in contention after playing a key role in Bayern Munich’s Champions League victory, with Barcelona’s Ansu Fati also challenging for…