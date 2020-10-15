Sports Minister Dare To Flag Off Maiden Race

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, will flag off the maiden edition of the Ogbomosholand Marathon race on Saturday November 28, 2020 in Ogbomosho, according to organisers of the race.

“The Honourable Minister who is a proud son of Ogbomosho will flag off the historic race at the start off point at Oja Akande,” said Prince Oyebamiji Aderemi, chairman of the Organising committee for the Ogbomosholand Marathon.

“The race is the first ever road race in Ogbomosho land and has received the backing of all the sons and daughters of the town, including His Royal Highness, Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajagungbade, Honourable Oyedokun Oyeniyi Timothy, chairman of Ogbomosho South Local Government, Honourable Ibrahim Toskay, chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government and Honourable Adeyinka Remi Oluwaseun, chairman of Ogbomoso Central Local Government, as well as His Royal Majesty Oba Francis Olushola Alao, The Olugbon of Orile-lgbon Kingdom,” said…