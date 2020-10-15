Tijani Proud To Make Super Eagles Debut

Teenage sensation Samson Tijani is proud to make his debut for the Super Eagles following his appearance in the friendly against African champions Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

Tijani, 18, replaced Everton winger Alex Iwobi late in the game.

It was a remarkable rise for the talented midfielder who captained the Nigeria’s U-17 side at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The youngster took to the social media to celebrate his maiden appearance for the former African champions.

”Always good representing Nigeria,” reads a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

