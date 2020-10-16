10 Facts About Hoffenheim And Croatia Goal Machine

Andrej Kramaric leads the 2020/21 Bundesliga scoring charts ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, but what else is there to know about the Hoffenheim frontman? bundesliga.com finds out…

1. Top of the shots

Thanks to his strike in the 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, Kramaric is the first Hoffenheim player to reach six goals after three matchdays of a Bundesliga season. The Croatian’s postage-stamp effort means he has now scored against all of the 22 Bundesliga clubs he has faced, whilst extending his hot streak to a career-best 11 goals in his last five league matches. Four landed against Borussia Dortmund alone on the final day of 2019/20, while he succeeded where Paris Saint-Germain megastars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed by putting two past Manuel Neuer as Hoffenheim ended Bayern Munich’s 10-month unbeaten run in all competitions on 27 September 2020. Lewandowski – Bundesliga top scorer for three years running – and Haaland are on five and four goals…