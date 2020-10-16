Emery Charges Chukwueze, Teammates Ahead Derby Vs Valencia

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has charged Samuel Chukwueze and his teammates to do everything possible to come out victorious in their derby against Valencia this weekend.

Emery recognised that it will be a difficult clash against Valencia, but highlighted that his squad are eager to face the challenge

“It’s an important game that means a lot for us and coming away with three points will be tough, but we’re convinced we can do so as a result of the good work we’ve been carrying out. Our aim is clear and it is nothing more than to keep making progress.”

Emery warned of Valencia’s potential and stated the key to the game will be stopping them from playing

“We expect to come up against a Valencia side that will get stuck in and be organised all over the pitch. They have talented players and a high level of commitment. They will try to impose their style on us and we have to stop them from doing that.”

The…