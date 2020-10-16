Fernandes Denies Rift With Solskjaer After Tottenham Defeat

Bruno Fernandes has rejected reports he criticised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being substituted in the team’s 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portugal midfielder also rubbished reports he has harsh words with his Manchester United teammates following the heavy defeat at Old Trafford.

“I think there has been a lot of speculation lately about this,” Fernandes, who started in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Sweden, told SportTV.

“First, they [the media] said there was a discussion with the teammates, and as that didn’t sell, it was then with a teammate [Victor Lindelof], and as that didn’t work either, it was with Solskjaer. I believe it’s just a way of destabilising the group a little bit.”

Fernandes, who had given United an early lead from the penalty spot against Spurs, said he was not happy to be replaced…