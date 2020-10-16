Gerrard: Aribo Very Close To Return From Injury

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Super Eagles midfield star Joe Aribo is close to return from injury, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo suffered an ankle injury in September and also had a setback early this month.

The injury made him miss the Eagles’ two international friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Gerrard said this weekend’s derby between Rangers and Celtic is too soon for Aribo to be back in action.

“We are still assessing the International players who have arrived,” the Liverpool legend said.

“We won’t have a full update on the International boys until later today.

“Joe Aribo and Roofe are really close but this game may be a little bit too soon for them to return.

“We coped extremely well missing three of our starters the last month with injury and is the importance of building a strong squad.

“Our results so far…