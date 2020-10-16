Haaland, Kramaric Goals Race In Hoffenheim Vs Dortmund

Thanks to October’s international break, we have had to wait another week for the return of Bundesliga football. But now the German top-flight is back and so are we, with all 18 teams in actions across just two days this coming weekend.

Bundesliga stars were still taking part in international matches as late as Wednesday this week and therefore there will be no Friday night game on Matchday-4. Instead, an extra game will be played on Saturday evening.

The action begins on Saturday afternoon with Borussia Dortmund’s trip to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim headlining the early fixtures. Two of the Bundesliga’s three highest scorers so far this season will go head-to-head at the PreZero Arena when Erling Haaland (four goals) meets Andrej Kramaric (six goals) in a game you won’t want to miss.

Four other matches will take place at the same time with both RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen on the road. Leipzig face a tough trip to high-flying…