Man United Target Allegri As Solskjaer Replacement

Manchester United are reportedly targeting former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer according to reports.

Solskjaer is under pressure following the Red Devils underwhelming start to the season.

United players are reportedly expecting the Norwegian to be relieved of his duties at the club.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast regarding an alleged rift with Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, journalist Duncan Castles said: “There is a discontent with the club and a discontent with the manager.



“It’s not entirely surprising to me that this has happened, it’s a common pattern in the dressing room – this opinion of Solskjaer.

“Fernandes is notorious for being highly competitive as an individual, he comes across as a very nice and unassuming individual, but talking to…