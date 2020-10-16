Moses Ready For Fresh At Spartak Moscow

Victor Moses can’t to start a new chapter in his career after linking up with Russian club Spartak Moscow from Chelsea on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Spartak Moscow signed the former Nigeria international on loan for the remainder of the campaign with an option to buy permanently.

It is the sixth time Moses will be spending time on loan outside Chelsea.

Read Also: Moses Joins Spartak Moscow On Loan

The 29-year-old previously spent time on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce and Inter Milan.

“Can’t wait to get started! 💪🏿,” Moses wrote on his Twitter handle.

Moses featured in 128 matches for Chelsea, in which he scored 18 goals and made 13 assists.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…