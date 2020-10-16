NFF Celebrates Ex-Eagles Goalkeeper Shorunmu At 53

The Nigeria Football Federation has sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorounmu who turned 53 years on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

The NFF celebrated Shorounmu by sending birthday wishes to him via Twitter.

“Happy birthday former @NGSuperEagles goalie and trainer, Ike Shorounmu.”

Shorounmu made his Super Eagles debut in 1992 and jad 36 appearances before retiring in 2002.

He was in goal for Nigeria at the AFCON 2000 where the Eagles finished runner-up after losing to Cameroon in final.

Also, he featured in the Eagles’ two opening games at the Korea/Japan World Cup.

At club levels, he featured for Stationary Stores, Shooting Stars, Concord, Basel, FC Zurich and Besiktas.

By James Agberebi

