Okocha, Kanu, Chukwu, Amokachi, Ajunwa Make List

Members of the Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 as well as track and Field and boxing dominated the list of the 60 Sports Icons that was unveiled during the celebration of Nigeria’s most outstanding sports icons of the last sixty years.

The event which took place at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja Friday, October 16th will have the pictures of the 60 Sports Icons on display for 60 days.

According to the votes cast to pick the outstanding stars through various platforms, Mercurial Super Eagles players like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Amuneke of the famed 1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Team were selected by a wide spectrum of Nigerians.

Also in the 60 Sports Icons list are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s maiden Nations Cup on home soil with Team captain Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami listed individually. Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also…