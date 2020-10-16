Okoye Targets Super Eagles Number One Spot

Maduka Okoye has sets his sight on becoming Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Completesports.com reports.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalie was picked ahead of Dele Alampasu and Matthew Yakubu for Nigeria’s friendlies against African champions Algeria and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Okoye made a number of impressive saves against the Algerians and put up a decent showing in the 1-1 draw versus Tunisia on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old will have to contend with the trio of Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa for the goalkeeping position.

He is however ready for the big fight and the task ahead.

“Work in progress,” Okoye tweeted.

Okoye will return to league action for Sparta Rotterdam against Feyenoord on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu

