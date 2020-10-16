Partey Set To Handed Arsenal Debut Vs Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey has two training sessions to convince him he is ready to make his Arsenal debut against Manchester City.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on deadline day in a deal valued at £45million.

Also Read: Ighalo Ready For Cavani’s Competition At Manchester United

He has spent the international break with Ghana and played 90 minutes during friendlies with Mali and Qatar.

And Arteta says he is open to the idea of handing him a debut against Man City at the weekend.

“He was here just on Wednesday getting familiar with everything around the club. Today he will have his first training session,” Arteta said.

“Everything has to come really quickly for him.

“We knew that before we signed him. But he’s fit, he’s very willing to start playing. We will see how he goes in the next few days.

“I think it’s something very individual depending on many factors: how…