Pulev Comments About Joshua’s Skin Colour Ahead Title Fight

Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev has made a reference to Anthony Joshua’s skin colour ahead of their expected world heavyweight title fight in December.

Pulev will challenge for Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO titles, with a date and venue for the fight set to be announced.

But when asked for his verdict on the British champion, Pulev referred to the colour of Joshua’s skin.

“His strengths? I’d say he has a very powerful punch undeniably,” said Pulev.

“What are his other strengths? His tan is better than mine.”

Joshua was originally set to face Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, but the fight was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt after defeating Hughie Fury in a final eliminator in October 2018.

