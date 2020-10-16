Quality Player Dele-Bashiru Will Be Missed By Watford

Watford manager Vladimir Ivic says Nigerian midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru will be a big miss after sustaining a knee injury.

Ivic said this while speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of his side’s clash against Derby County at Pride Park on Friday evening.

Dele-Bashiru was ruled out for six months due after sustaining the injury in Watford’s 1-0 away defeat against Reading early this month.

The 21-year-old, who made his first league start for Watford against the Royals has since undergone surgery.

Speaking in the press conference, Ivic said the possible return of Etienne Capoue is another option for them following the absence of Dele-Bashiru.

“He (Capoue) is ready to play and gives us another option in this area of the pitch, especially after the injury to Tom Dele-Bashiru.

“He was unlucky [with his injury] because he’s a quality player and we’ll miss him a lot.

Also Read: Moses Ready For Fresh At…