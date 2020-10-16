Revealed: Moses Turned Down Chance To Stay At Chelsea

Victor Moses turned overtures from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to stay at the club this season, reports Completesports.com.

The winger moved to Spartak Moscow on loan on Thursday with the Russian club having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

According to Dan McCarthy of MaccaSport, Lampard persuaded Moses to stay at Chelsea for the 2020/21 season, but the 29-year-old turned the him down due to concern over regular playing time.

The former Crystal Palace star is not guaranteed regular playing time at Chelsea

with the trio of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of him in the pecking order .

Moses spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A club Inter Milan.

He trained separately from the main squad following his return to Chelsea this summer.

The former Nigeria international scored for Chelsea in a behind -closed- doors friendly against AFC…