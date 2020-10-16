Sadiq: Why It Wasn’t Difficult For Me To Join Almeria

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has given reasons why signing for Spanish second division side UD Almeria was not a difficult decision for him to make.

Sadiq Joined Almeria from Serbian club FK Partizan during the transfer window.

And speaking at his unveiling the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medal winner said the new project at Almeria convinced him to sign for them.

“It wasn’t very difficult to convince me to come. I knew the project and we can see that Almeria is creating a very strong group and a good project and all together can get what we want.

“I agree a good project must have a good striker and take the pressure and the responsibility of the team when needed.”

Sadiq has featured for clubs like Roma, Torino, Rangers, NAC Breda

By James Agberebi

