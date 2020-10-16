Sporting CP vs FC Porto is the first Derby Challenge of the 20/21 season!

Create now your team with players from both of these Portuguese teams.

Derby Challenge, plenty of emotion in just one game!

New year, new Derby Challenges for you! The RealFevr’s game model launched last season will continue to entertain the fans with the biggest games of our fantasy leagues.

The first Derby Challenge of the season 20/21 is a Liga NOS Virtual classic: Sporting CP vs FC Porto.

In addition to being a duel between two of the biggest Portuguese football clubs, it is also a Liga NOS game where the current 4th and 5th place go face to face. Both teams have the same number of points (6), but Sporting CP has one less game.

Sporting CP hosts the current national champion, FC Porto, after winning the field of Portimonense SC and having been eliminated from the Europa League against LASK.

FC Porto, who comes from a home defeat against CS Marítimo, travels to the José Alvalade Stadium…