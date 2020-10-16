Why They Call Me The New Amokachi In Belgium

It has been a whirlwind journey for 20-year old striker, Jordan Attah Kadiri. 12 months ago, he was a trialist at Nasarawa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), but today, barely 11 months later, he’s gone from there to Sweden and now on the books of Manchester City though the English giants have farmed him out to Lommel SK of Belgium.

In this exclusive interview, Kadiri tells KAYODE OGUNDARE about his remarkable journey from obscurity to stardom….

Introduction?

I’m Kadiri Jordan Attah. I play for Lommel SK of Belgium though I’m signed with the City Group. I’m from Kogi State. I left my former club Ostersund FK of Sweden about three months ago for Lommel SK which is owned by Manchester City.

Growing up?

Kadiri: I was born in Abuja but growing up in a family which was supportive but not financially buoyant was not easy. I struggled to even get football shoes and my family said they knew I had the talent but the funds to help was not just…