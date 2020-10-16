Why Wenger Didn’t Include Me In His New Book

Jose Mourinho says he understands why his name does not appear in Arsene Wenger’s autobiography My Life in Red and White, which was recently launched.

Mourinho and Wenger shared an explosive and bitter rivalry, especially in the years when the Portuguese first arrived at Chelsea in 2004.

Wenger’s Arsenal were the best team in the country, having just created history by winning the Premier League title unbeaten in the 2003/2004 season.

Mourinho took the title from Arsenal in his first season to make Chelsea champions for the first time in 50 years and made a habit of flinging insults in the direction of Wenger as his team dominated for two years.

When he returned for a second spell at Stamford Bridge in 2013, he liked to remark how Wenger enjoyed the safest job in football, even though his team did not win trophies any more.

Mourinho dubbed him a…