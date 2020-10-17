Akpeyi Happy To Be Nominated For PSL Best Keeper Award

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is delighted to be nominated for the 2019/20 South Africa Professional Soccer League (PSL) Goalkeeper of the Season award, reports Completesports.com.

Akpeyi is in a three-man shortlist for the award that also has Mamelodi Sundowns’ Denis Onyango and SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams.

The 34-year-old kept 10 clean sheets and conceded 26 goals in 27 appearances last season for Kaizer Chiefs.



Onyango, 35, conceded 32 goals and kept 16 clean sheets in 39 appearances for Sundowns.

Williams, on his part, made 37 appearances and conceded 30 goals and kept 16 clean sheets.

“I was just doing my job I never knew I will be acknowledged.Thanks for recognizing me ABSA League and all the panelists 🙏❤️ @kcfcofficial,” Akpeyi tweeted.

