Akpeyi Nominated For South Africa PSL Best Goalkeeper Award

Super Eagles and Kaizer Chiefs Daniel Akpeyi has been nominated for the 2019/2020 South Africa Professional Soccer League (PSL) Goalkeeper of the Season award, Completesports.com reports.

Kaizer Chiefs made the announcement of Akpeyi’s nomination in a statement published on their website.

Akpeyi is in a three-man shortlist for the award that also has Mamelodi Sundowns’ Denis Onyango and SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams.

Three of his Kaizer Chiefs teammates defender Daniel Cardoso, midfielder Lebogang Manyama, striker Samir Nurković and former coach Ernst Middendorp are amongst those in line for various awards.

Speaking on his nomination Akpeyi says: “Firstly I would like to thank God for giving me the strength to go through the season. I thank the entire club structures, management, goalie coach, my fellow goalkeepers and the…