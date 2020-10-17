– Complete Sports

Spartak Moscow general director Shamil Gazizov says the club have high hopes for new signing Victor Moses, reports Completesports.com.

Moses, 29, linked up with the Myaso on loan from English Premier club Chelsea on Thursday.

Spartak Moscow have the option to sign the versatile winger permanently for €8m at the end of the season.

“I was not nervous, the negotiations went well, everything went according to plan,”Gazizov told Sport-Express.

Read Also: Moses Ready For Fresh At Spartak Moscow

“We hope to see Moses in Moscow tomorrow, there will be a presentation. I don’t think I need to introduce him to anyone.

“Everyone will see why Spartak chose him.”

Moses spent the second half of last season on Ioan at Serie A club Inter Milan.

The winger has previously spent time on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United and Fenerbahce.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved….