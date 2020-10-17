De Bruyne Ruled Out Of Man City vs Arsenal Game

Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of

Saturday’s home Premier League game against Arsenal through injury.

De Bruyne, 29, was substituted in Belgium’s Nations League match against England on Sunday.

He returned to City after leaving the Belgium squad before their game against Iceland on Wednesday.

“Everyone came back a little bit better than the previous time because then Cancelo, Bernardo and others were injured and couldn’t play the beginning of the season,” Guardiola said in Friday’s press conference.

“Kevin is out unfortunately but the rest of the players came back well. I don’t think [Kevin’s injury] is much but he will be out for the next games I think.”

Guardiola commented on Sergio Aguero’s return to training after being sidelined with injury.

“Sergio is training well and we are happy. Every team needs a striker and we played without them. He has been training good and we’re happy…