Gattuso Happy With Osimhen First Serie A Goal

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is elated to see Victor Osimhen open his goal account for the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international scored in Napoli’s 4-1 home win against Atalanta on Saturday.

Osimhen chested down David Ospina’s long ball upfield, turned and drilled low into the bottom corner for his first in three league games.

He was replaced by Andrea Petagna seven minutes from time.

“I’m happy for Chucky’s brace, but Osimhen’s goal makes me happy because he hasn’t scored so far and he deserved it for the hard work done for the team,” Gattuso told the club’s website.

“Victor was my wish and I thank the President for having satisfied me. It wasn’t easy but we have bought a player who is very important to us.”

Now it’s early, the championship has still begun and moreover we have to live with…