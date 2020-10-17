Newly Promoted Cadiz Claim Historic Win Vs Real Madrid

Newly promoted club Cadiz shocked Laliga champions Real Madrid 1-0 at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Saturday.

It was a fourth Laliga win for Cadiz against Real Madrid after 18 defeats and three draws.

Also, it is a first win for Cadiz over Madrid since 1991, and for the first time in a LaLiga away game after suffering eleven defeats and one draw against the Spanish giants.

Anthony Lozano was the hero for Cadiz as he scored the only goal in the 16th minute off a brilliant headed knockdown from Alvaro Negredo.

The win took Cadiz up to second position on 10 points while Madrid remain top also on 10 points.

