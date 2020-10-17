Premier League: Iwobi In Action As Everton Hold Liverpool In Pulsating Derby

Alex Iwobi was in action as Everton held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi took the place of Abdoulaye Dacoure in the 78th minute.

Sadio Mane fired the visitors into an early lead in the third minute that was cancelled out by Michael Keane’s header in the 19th minute , but Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s advantage with a well-taken finish for his 100th goal for the club.

Everton roared back as Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose to head home Lucas Digne’s cross nine minutes from time but they were reduced to 10 men following Richarlison’s wild challenge on Thiago Alcantara.

It looked like the hosts had not held on when Henderson converted Mane’s cross but replays showed the forward was slightly ahead of the last defender after a lengthy VAR review.

The result extends Everton’s lead at the top of the Premier League to four points ahead of the remaining…