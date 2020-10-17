Scottish League: Aribo Returns, Balogun Benched As Rangers Beat Celtic Away In Derby

Joe Aribo returned to action for Rangers who defeated Celtic 2-0 away in the Old Firm derby in Saturday’s Scottish League, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo, who had been out since August due to injury, was brought on in the 89th minute to help Rangers see out the game.

His Super Eagles teammate Leon Balogun was an unused substitute for Steven Gerrard side.

A brace from Connor Goldson in the 9th and 54th minutes, secured Rangers’ fifth consecutive wins.

They have now win back-to-back league games at Celtic for the first time since 1996-97.

Saturday’s win means Rangers stretch their lead at the top of the table to 29 points while Celtic, who have a game in hand, are second on 25 points.

By James Agberebi

