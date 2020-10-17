Serie A: Nwankwo On Target As Struggling Crotone Draw Vs Juventus

Simeone Nwankwo scored for struggling Crotone who held Serie A champions Juventus to a 1-1 draw at home on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwankwo has now scored in back-to-back games after opening his Serie A goals account in Crotone’s 4-1 defeat to Sassuolo.

He broke the deadlock in the 12th minute after converting from the penalty spot for his second goal in four games in the campaign.

Juventus drew level in the 21st minute thanks to Alvaro Morata who got on the score sheet.

In the 60th minute Juventus were reduced to 10 men after Federico Chiesa was shown a straight red card.

Despite having a player sent off Juventus got a goal in the 76th minute only for Morata’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

Crotone are now 18th on point while Juventus currently occupy fourth spot on eight points.

By James Agberebi

