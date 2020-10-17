Troost-Ekong Helps Watford Beat Derby County Away In Debut

It was the perfect start for William Troost-Ekong in the colours of Watford, as he helped them to a 1-0 win at Derby County in the Championship on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Troost-Ekong only recently joined Watford from Serie A club Udinese during the transfer window.

And he was included in the starting eleven for his debut which saw the Hornets pick their first away win since January this year.

However, Troost-Ekong was replaced with 19 minutes left in the game.

The only goal of the game was scored by Joao Pedro in the 76th minute, which saw them return to winning ways after losing to Reading last time out.

The win took Watford to fifth position on 10 points in the 24-team Championship table.

Troost-Ekong only featured in one of the Eagles’ friendly games against Algeria which they lost 1-0 in Austria last Friday.

By James Agberebi

…