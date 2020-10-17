Troost-Ekong Nominated For Watford MOTM Award In Win At Derby County

William Troost-Ekong has been nominated for Watford Man of the Match award, following their 1-0 win at Derby County in the Championship on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

It was Troost-Ekong’s first game for Watford whom he joined this summer from Udinese.

The Nigerian international was in the starting eleven for Watford and gave a good account of himself before making way on 71 minutes.

Also Read: Mourinho: Why Wenger Didn’t Include Me In His New Book

It was a return to winning ways for Watford and also a first away win since January this year.

Troost-Ekong will be up against Joao Pedro, who scored the goal against Derby, and Ken Sema.

Fans of the club are expected to decide the Man of the Match via voting.



By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the…